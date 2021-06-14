Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $55.71

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

