Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $120.80

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.