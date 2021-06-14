Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Up 16.6%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.68. 20,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,755,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

