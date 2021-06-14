Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 74,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.