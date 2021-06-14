Burger Swap (BURGER) Hits Market Cap of $68.91 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00014016 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $68.91 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

