Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BZZUY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY stock remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.