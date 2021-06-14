CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $266.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.39. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

