Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

