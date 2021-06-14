Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 4.2%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.89. 5,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Calix alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.