Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.