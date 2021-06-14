Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.