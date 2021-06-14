Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.00 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

