Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $51.20 on Monday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26.

