Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

