Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

