Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,090 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 77.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $65.11 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03.

