Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$361,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,498.60.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$144.38 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$89.42 and a 1 year high of C$146.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

