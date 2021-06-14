Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $110.02. 33,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,368. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

