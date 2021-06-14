Cantaloupe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 543 put options.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 14,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,184. The stock has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

