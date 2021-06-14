Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 5,548 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.