Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 91 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 12.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.82% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $221,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.