Capital Management Associates NY Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.82 on Monday, hitting $506.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.01, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.37 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

