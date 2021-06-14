Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.68. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

