Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.28. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227. Cascades has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

