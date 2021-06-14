Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.73.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $207.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.