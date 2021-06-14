Casper (CSPR) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $146.92 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

