Castweet Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $175,537.44 and $14,795.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00762484 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00149220 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

