CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CBMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

