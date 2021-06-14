CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ CBMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
