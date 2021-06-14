CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) Plans $0.40 Interim Dividend

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

CD Private Equity Fund I Company Profile

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

