Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

