Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CEN stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
