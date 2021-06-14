Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CEN stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

