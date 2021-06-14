Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Columbia Property Trust worth $65,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 8,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.