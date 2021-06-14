Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 739,517 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739,517 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 180,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GLPI traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,904. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

