Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,324 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Americold Realty Trust worth $139,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.18. 12,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,290. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

