ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.59. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 13,885 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

