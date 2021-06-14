Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

