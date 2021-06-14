Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $113.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

