Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 588.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.