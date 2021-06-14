Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,366.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,418.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.