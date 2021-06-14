CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.
About CHS
