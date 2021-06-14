CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

