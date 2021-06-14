Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

