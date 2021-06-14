Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

