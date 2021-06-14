Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE CCX traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $10.75. 2,297,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,356. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.