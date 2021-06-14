Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CCX traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $10.75. 2,297,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,356. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,420,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

