CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 20,469 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $488.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.45 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

