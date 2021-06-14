CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,926 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

