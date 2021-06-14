CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

