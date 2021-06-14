CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 154,392 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.