CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 36,391 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,308.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.