CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 126,260 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,827,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $165.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

