CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.